https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/japan.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-16 08:03:002020-09-16 09:33:34Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's prime minister
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s prime minister
SHAFAQNA- Yoshihide Suga was elected as Japan’s next prime minister on Wednesday. The 71-year-old Suga-the son of a strawberry farmer-won the leadership contest of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday and was all but assured the top job when his appointment went to a vote in parliament given the party’s two-thirds majority.
Unlike his predecessors, Suga does not come from a privileged background and rose to the top of the LDP without belonging to any of its powerful factions, AlJazeera reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!