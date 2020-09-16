Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s prime minister

SHAFAQNA- Yoshihide Suga was elected as Japan’s next prime minister on Wednesday. The 71-year-old Suga-the son of a strawberry farmer-won the leadership contest of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday and was all but assured the top job when his appointment went to a vote in parliament given the party’s two-thirds majority.

Unlike his predecessors, Suga does not come from a privileged background and rose to the top of the LDP without belonging to any of its powerful factions, AlJazeera reported.