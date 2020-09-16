Why is it necessary to recognize the way of salvation?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Sadeq (AS) who said: Recognize correctly your ways of salvation and destruction; never request God for something that causes your destruction, whilst you presume that your salvation would be in that. Allah (SWT) said: The human being requests the bad things the same way as requesting the good things, because the human being has always been impatient [1].

[1] Tafseer Noor Al-Thaqalayn, Vol. 1, Page 141.