What did the holy Quran say about compulsion in religion?

SHAFAQNA – A man from Medina who was called Abu Haseen had two sons, and some of the merchants who used to import goods to Medina when faced with these two boys, invited them to Christianity. These two boys were influenced and joined that religion and then went to Shaam (currently Syria) with returning merchants. Abu Haseen became so distressed from this event and went to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and requested him to bring them back to their own religion. He also asked: Can they be reverted to Islam by compulsion? It was in this situation that Ayah 256 of Surah Al-Baqarah was revealed which said: “Let there be no compulsion in religion: Truth stands out clear from Error; whoever rejects evil and believes in Allah (SWT) hath grasped the most trustworthy hand-hold, that never breaks. And Allah (SWT) Heareth and Knoweth all things [1].”

