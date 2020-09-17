The only official Muslim Mosque of Greece finally opens

SHAFAQNA- After repeatedly delaying the inauguration of the Athens Mosque, a Greek official has stated that the Mosque was finally scheduled to open in October after 14 years. According to Shafaqna, quoting Shia News, after years of delay, the first official Mosque in Athens, the capital of Greece, is finally scheduled to be ready for operation in early October. The project is said to have started 14 years ago. But the opening of the Mosque has been delayed for a long time due to local protests and opposition. It looks like the project will be ready for the setup operation and finally be completed after a long time.

A government official has told reporters that the Greek prime minister had personally decided to advance the Mosque completion project in June last year. He also said that contracts had been signed by early October, paving the way for the opening of the only official Muslim Mosque in Greece. This government official announced the progress of the work when speaking about the coordination made with the Mosque staff, security, lavatories and necessary equipment at the site of the Mosque in Votanikos.

The Mosque’s steering committee has already decided to hire three government employees on a permanent basis. These employees will be in charge of accounting, secretariat and technical affairs. Another three employees will initially be hired on eight-month contracts.

Persian version