More than 2000 days of Saudi-USA led imposed war, the oppressed Yemeni people now face famine

SHAFAQNA – The UN considers Yemen as the world’s most serious humanitarian crisis, the result of five years of conflict, disease, economic collapse and a breakdown of public institutions and services – leaving a staggering 80 per cent of its population of 30.5 million, dependent on aid.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen, updating the Council on political developments, said that increased fighting – particularly around the northern city of Ma’rib – alongside greater humanitarian needs and the COVID-19 pandemic, mean that Yemen is slipping away from the road to peace.

The so called donor countries fail to make good on their 2020 pledges, amidst an upsurge in fighting, fresh hurdles for aid deliveries, and ongoing efforts to nail down a nationwide ceasefire, the Security Council heard on Tuesday. The so called donor countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, who have a particular responsibility (starting and supporting the war in Yemen) – have given nothing so far. Those three countries are members of the Western and Saudi-backed coalition that is supporting Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Source: UN News