“Spectre of famine” returns to Yemen,UN warns

SHAFAQNA-Particularly reprehensible to promise money for war-torn Yemen and then not pay up, UN’s humanitarian chief scolds Persian Gulf countries.

UN official warned on Tuesday “the spectre of famine” has returned to war-torn Yemen and for the first time singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait for giving nothing to this year’s $3.4bn appeal for desperately needed aid, Aljazeera reported.

Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council that famine in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, was averted two years ago because donors swiftly met 90 percent of the UN’s funding requirements, enabling humanitarian agencies to increase monthly aid from eight million to 12 million people and save “millions of lives”.