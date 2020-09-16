Date :Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 | Time : 13:15 |ID: 170275 | Print

“Spectre of famine” returns to Yemen,UN warns

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Particularly reprehensible to promise money for war-torn Yemen and then not pay up, UN’s humanitarian chief scolds Persian Gulf countries.

UN official warned on Tuesday “the spectre of famine” has returned to war-torn Yemen and for the first time singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait for giving nothing to this year’s $3.4bn appeal for desperately needed aid, Aljazeera reported.

Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council that famine in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, was averted two years ago because donors swiftly met 90 percent of the UN’s funding requirements, enabling humanitarian agencies to increase monthly aid from eight million to 12 million people and save “millions of lives”.

You might also like
Mass-killing in the Yemen - Saudi Arabia turns Crusadic as international recoils
The lies the kingdom tells – Saudi Arabia throws Hadi’s under the bus
Legal and human rights experts set to challenge KSA at the UN for crimes against humanity
Yemen’s Ansarullah mocks Saudi condemnation of Myanmar’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims
Video: Yemenis mark Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary despite Saudi war
Yemen: We target the bases of aggressive countries
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *