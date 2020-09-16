Date :Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 | Time : 13:58 |ID: 170280 | Print

Palestinians launch protests denouncing the normalisation deals signed in Washington

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank launched protests denouncing the normalisation deals signed in Washington

Starting early on Tuesday, protests in the occupied West Bank were held in Ramallah, Tulkarem, Nablus, Jericho, Jenin, Bethlehem and Hebron, among other smaller localities, as well as in Gaza City.

Protesters chanted and held posters denouncing normalisation and calling for Arab unity against Israel’s occupation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top diplomats from the UAE and Bahrain signed the agreements to normalise ties on Tuesday, without any progress on an Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

