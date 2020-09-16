https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/download-8.jpg 183 275 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-16 13:58:422020-09-16 13:58:42Palestinians launch protests denouncing the normalisation deals signed in Washington
Palestinians launch protests denouncing the normalisation deals signed in Washington
SHAFAQNA-Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank launched protests denouncing the normalisation deals signed in Washington
Starting early on Tuesday, protests in the occupied West Bank were held in Ramallah, Tulkarem, Nablus, Jericho, Jenin, Bethlehem and Hebron, among other smaller localities, as well as in Gaza City.
Protesters chanted and held posters denouncing normalisation and calling for Arab unity against Israel’s occupation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top diplomats from the UAE and Bahrain signed the agreements to normalise ties on Tuesday, without any progress on an Israeli-Palestinian settlement.
