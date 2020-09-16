Photos: Imam Hussain’s (A.S) lovers marching from the southernmost region of Iraq to Karbala

SHAFAQNA- A march of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) lovers in Iraq continues to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala.

The marches will start from the Ras al-Bisheh area in the city of Faw in the south of Basra province, so that Imam Hussain’s (A.S) followers can attend the Arbaeen ceremony on the 20th day of the Month of Safar in Karbala.