https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/download-1-3.jpg 168 300 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-16 14:47:442020-09-16 14:47:44British Child Rescued From Islamic State Conflict
British Child Rescued From Islamic State Conflict
SHAFAQNA- A British child caught up in the conflict with Islamic State has been rescued from Syria and has been repatriated.
A repatriation team left Syria with the child on Tuesday, Sky News understands.
Last year the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would take “the necessary and secure steps” to repatriate minors who are unaccompanied or whose parents have been killed.
“These are children who have experienced the worst horrors of war and bringing them home is the right thing to do,” he said in a statement.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!