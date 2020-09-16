Zarif derides Trump’s fresh anti-Iran allegations

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message derided Trump’s new allegations against Iran with regard to taking revenge for General Soleimani assassination.

“The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrump into assassinating ISIS’ enemy #1 by raising a false alarm,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

“Now he’s trying to sucker him into mother of all quagmires by leaking a new false alarm,” he added.

-Politico source: “US officials”

-Trump source: “press reports”

Time to wake up.

US media ‘Politico’ earlier claimed that Iranian government wants to take revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by targeting a US diplomat in South Africa.

This is while, South African Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed surprise and unawareness over US media Politico’s recent anti-Iran report.

Trump earlier claimed: “According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of General Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering US Troops, and the death & suffering.”

“Caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!,” he added.