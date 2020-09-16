US: Muslims launch t-shirt initiative to celebrate Islam’s commitment to racial justice

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A leading American civil rights group has cooperated with a California Islamic clothing brand to launch a T-shirt initiative celebrating Islam’s innate anti-racism.

The T-shirt, launched by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and 5ivepillars Islamic brand, features a famous quote on racial equality by Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) in his last sermon.

“As our society continues to grapple with the pervasive and persistent threat of anti-Black racism, American Muslim institutions must redouble efforts to celebrate racial diversity, counter racism and deliver Islam’s message of racial equality,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement published on Facebook.

“To that end, it is important to support — in word and deed — African-American-led organizations advocating for racial justice in our nation. We at CAIR are excited to launch this T-shirt line with 5ivepillars in support of those goals.”

5ivepillars CEO Farrukh Ershad added, “At 5ivepillars, we believe it is our duty to use our resources for good.”

“We must continue to educate in order to refocus the attention of our nation on the injustices our Black brothers and sisters continue to experience. It is crucial for us to use our platforms and tools to help create change, influence outcomes and take control of our future.

“With this in mind, we have united with the Council on American-Islamic Relations to launch these special tees in support the Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative and the Muslim Alliance of North America.

CAIR and 5ivepillars are donating all profits from sales of the T-shirts to diverse Muslim organizations working to foster racial justice and counter anti-Black racism, starting with the Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative (MuslimARC) and the Muslim Alliance of North America (MANA).