Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit East London Mosque

SHAFAQNA– The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited both the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel.

Prince William and Duchess Kate met members of the Muslim community who helped deliver warm meals, food and hygiene packs and medication to the most vulnerable, aboutislam reported.

The East London Mosque has a rich history, with roots in the London Mosque Fund established in 1910. It has gone on to become one of the most active Islamic institutions in Britain.

Vital support given by the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre included: providing emergency mortuary facilities; delivering meals, food and hygiene packs, and medication; and maintaining advice and counselling services.

