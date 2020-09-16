Three-week ban on worshipers entering Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA– In order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the entrance of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque was suspended for three weeks.

“Hatem Abdul Qadir”, a member of the Council of Islamic Endowments in East Jerusalem, said: The council decided to suspend worshipers’ entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque for three weeks from Friday afternoon, September 18, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

He told AFP that the Islamic Endowment Council, which operates under the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, made the decision at an emergency meeting on the health situation in Jerusalem, and so, we listened to reports from Palestinian medical authorities calling for appropriate decisions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

This is the second time since the occupation of the eastern part of Jerusalem in 1967 that the Al-Aqsa Mosque has been closed. Al-Aqsa Mosque was closed last March to fight the Corona, and opened to worshipers two months later in late May.

