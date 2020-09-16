Statement by 143 Bahraini scholars and 17 Bahraini associations against Bahrain-Israel normalization deal

SHAFAQNA- 143 Bahraini clerics issued a statement opposing the normalization of the regime’s relations with the Zionist regime and supporting the Palestinian people and their right to regain their full rights and occupied territories.

These scholars, led by senior Bahraini clerics, said in a statement: “Not making peace with the Zionist regime in any form and level is one of the matters of religious evidence and principles of the Islamic and Arab ummah.”

These scholars emphasized their religious position on the Palestinian issue and the right of the oppressed Palestinian people to return their full rights and occupied lands without exception.

The Bahraini scholars emphasized: Al-Quds is an Islamic land from which forced Judaization is not permissible, and the Islamic Ummah, with all its various spectrums, should not neglect any of these fixed principles.

17 Bahraini communities: Normalization does not represent our people

On the other hand, 17 political and civil society groups in Bahrain stressed that the normalization of relations with Israel does not reflect the will of the Bahraini people and will never bring peace.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, these communities and civil society organizations in Bahrain stressed in a joint statement: “We reiterate the firm principles of the Bahraini people regarding the Palestine issue and the texts of the Bahraini constitution, according to which the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is considered as a crime.

They added: “The agreement to normalize Bahrain’s relations with Israel not only does not reflect the will of the Bahraini people, but also contradicts the Bahraini constitution and its first article.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English