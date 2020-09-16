Talks between Iraqi FM & NATO Secretary General on bilateral relations and regional issues

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Foreign Minister and the Secretary General of NATO discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on some regional issues of common concern.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement this evening (Wednesday) announcing that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein met with Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at the headquarters of the organization, in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

According to the statement, Hussein and Stoltenberg discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and NATO about some of the regional issues of mutual concern, and the parties also discussed the latest developments related to the cooperation and partnership agreement signed between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Foreign Minister and the Secretary General of NATO also discussed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations between the two sides to complete the document of complementary measures related to the activities of the IAEA delegation in Iraq and agreed on the importance of continuing bilateral political and military talks.

Hussein praised NATO for supporting Iraq in defeating ISIS, stressing the importance of the role of the international community, especially NATO, in training its security forces and developing their military capabilities to achieve a final and complete victory over the remaining elements of the terrorist group and the destruction of its nuclei.

While announcing NATO’s readiness to provide assistance based on the needs of the Iraqi side, Stoltenberg praised the country’s sacrifices in its fight against terrorism and the destruction of the ISIS terrorist group which is known as a threat to the whole world.

At the end of the meeting, the NATO Secretary General, while appreciating the Iraqi Foreign Minister, reiterated the readiness of the Organization to provide support and advice to the country and cooperate with it in the political, military and security fields to strengthen security and stability in the region and the world.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English