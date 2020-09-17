Face masks May provide more Coronavirus protection than a Vaccine

SHAFAQNA- US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said noted that wearing masks may protect individuals against coronavirus more than a vaccine.

Speaking at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing, Redfield said face masks are “the most important, powerful public health tool” and the US could keep it under control if all individuals wore face coverings for six to 12 weeks aa reported.

“I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70% and if I don’t get an immune response, the vaccine’s not going to protect me, this face mask will,” said Redfield. “We have clear scientific evidence they work.”