Syria calls US a ‘criminal state’ over Trump’s kill Al-Assad plan

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian government announced on Wednesday that US is a “rogue and criminal state” after Donald Trump claimed that he had been working on plans to assassinate Bashar Al-Assad.

“Trump’s admission of such a step confirms that the US administration is a rogue … state,” Syria’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

“It pursues the same tactics as terrorist groups such as murder and assassination,” it said, a day after Trump made the remarks to the morning show Fox & Friends, according to Aljazeera. The US president said his then-Secretary of Defence, Jim Mattis, opposed the assassination of Al-Assad in 2017.