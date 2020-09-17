https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/160025947481187900-1.jpg 433 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-17 09:11:532020-09-17 09:45:25Syria calls US a 'criminal state' over Trump's kill Al-Assad plan
Syria calls US a ‘criminal state’ over Trump’s kill Al-Assad plan
SHAFAQNA- The Syrian government announced on Wednesday that US is a “rogue and criminal state” after Donald Trump claimed that he had been working on plans to assassinate Bashar Al-Assad.
“Trump’s admission of such a step confirms that the US administration is a rogue … state,” Syria’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.
“It pursues the same tactics as terrorist groups such as murder and assassination,” it said, a day after Trump made the remarks to the morning show Fox & Friends, according to Aljazeera. The US president said his then-Secretary of Defence, Jim Mattis, opposed the assassination of Al-Assad in 2017.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!