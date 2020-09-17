What does Tarteel mean according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – The sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) narrated from previous Imams (AS) who narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was asked about God’s Words, and Tarteel as mentioned in Ayah 4 of Surah Al-Muzzammil: “Or a little more; and recite the Quran in slow, measured rhythmic tones.” The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Meaning, recite the holy Quran in a clear and obvious manner and do not recite the words with much gaps between them, and also do not recite like poem continuously and back to back. And reflect on wonders of the Quran and its important points, and shake the hearts with it, and your endeavour must not be to reach the end of Surah (do not rush when reciting the Quran, do not recite it fast) [1].

[1] Navader Ravandi, Page 164.