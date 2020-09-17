Progress on peace agreement in Sudan ‘limps along’, UN envoy says

SHAFAQNA- Although the transitional government in South Sudan continues to function, progress on the 2018 peace agreement “limps along”, the top UN official in the country told a virtual meeting of the Security Council.

David Shearer, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), updated ambassadors on the country’s ongoing political and security situations, which are unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an upturn in inter-communal violence in Jonglei and other states,news.un.org reported.

“COVID-19 has slowed implementation of the peace agreement, including meeting key benchmarks, but the pandemic is not entirely to blame”, he said, speaking from the capital, Juba.