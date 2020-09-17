What is the best kind of government?

SHAFAQNA – It is reported that Imam Sadeq (AS) asked Mofadhdhil: Why are you so upset? He replied: When I see Bani Abbas’s rule with all the wealth and domination and power, I say to myself if you had all this power, we could also participate in it. Imam Sadeq (AS) said: O’ Mofadhdhil, if we had the rule, except night planning, and daily inspection, and eating dry food, and wearing simple clothes, nothing else would have been involved. If any other method except Imam Ali’s (AS) system is utilized, the end result would be hell [1].

