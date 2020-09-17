US: MSA helps Muslim students during pandemic

SHAFAQNA- The leaders of Muslim Student Association in us work to make Muslim students feel less alone, whether through in-person events or online.

Islam is the third largest religion in the US after Christianity and Judaism. According to 2016 estimates, there were 3.3 million Muslims living in the US forming about 1% of the total population.

In today’s America, Muslim students have been facing rising negative attitudes, ranging from blatant Islamophobia to microaggressions.

In this atmosphere, the Muslim Student Association (MSA) “strives to facilitate networking, educating, and empowering the students of today to be citizens of tomorrow’s community” according to its website.

For Huda Zein-Sabatto, starting the first Muslim Student Association (MSA) at her high school in Nashville provided her with a sense of belonging to a community , aboutislam reported.

Finding new friends from the first day, she was no longer the only Muslim or hijabi student.

“Since then I have loved being part of an organization that helped identify me and made me proud to be Muslim,” Zein-Sabatto said, UT Daily Beacon reported.

“I no longer felt like I was the only Muslim or only hijabi or the only one that went and performed my prayers and regardless, it always feels good to know there’s someone else like you out there and that you have people to fall back on if anything were to happen.”

Now a senior studying biochemistry and neuroscience, Zein-Sabatto is the president of University of Tennessee’s chapter of the MSA.