Trump peace deals for Israel, UAE and Bahrain boost oppression, not amity

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: The UAE and Bahrain became the third and fourth Mideast countries to formally recognize Israel. Bahrain’s announcement came just as Afghanistan’s government opens talks with the Taliban. Trump sees these moves as vindication of his peacemaking skills after decades of failed efforts by his predecessors in both parties and, the White House trumpeting that US president had been nominated for the Nobel Peace.

But, the US’ claim about peace is contradicted by facts. The problem with this narrative is that UAE, Bahrain and Israel were never at war. They had already enjoyed unofficial diplomatic, security and trade relations.

The fact is that Trump peace deals for Israel, UAE and Bahrain are shams. They boost oppression, not amity.

As a result of its agreement with Israel, the UAE was able to purchase high-tech weapons from the United States, including Reaper drones, EA-18G Growler jets and F-35 fighter planes. The new momentum on the arms sale — after years of stalled requests by the Emirates to buy the fighter jet — is linked to recent deal. Bahrain, which stands to similarly benefit as it seeks air defense systems from the United States, is yet another Arab state eager to secure the superpower’s military backing and diplomatic impunity for gross violations of human rights and the laws of war, Nbcnews told.

Moreover,the agreement between Israel and Bahrain reflects a geopolitical alliance between repressive regimes that expands the U.S. sphere of influence in the Middle East, rather than indicates a cessation of violence or an easing of oppression.

Like Israel, which has been spared international accountability at least 43 times (the number of U.S. vetoes in the U.N. Security Council to block initiatives to address Israel’s treatment of Palestinians), the Kingdom of Bahrain has a vulgar human rights record and stands to benefit from U.S. tutelage.

Amnesty International has documented that from June 2016 to June 2017, Bahrain subjected at least 169 peaceful critics or their relatives to one or more of the following measures: summons, arrest, interrogation, prosecution, imprisonment, travel bans and torture. Since 2015, Bahrain has also been a member of the Saudi- and UAE-led war against Yemen.

The agreements are taking place as Republican Trump seeks a second term on Nov. 3. Foreign policy has not figured prominently in the election campaign, but Trump is eager to present himself as a peacemaker even as he rattles sabers against Iran.