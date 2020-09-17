Lebanon: Quran Memorization Competition Underway

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Quran memorization competition has been organized by Imam Shatibi Quran Memorization Society in Lebanon. The program was broadcast on the Facebook page of Imam Shatibi Society. According to NNA, the opening ceremony of the competition was held on September 15 with the participation of representatives from Dar Al-Ifta of Tripoli, the largest city in northern Lebanon.

Addressing the ceremony, Ziad Al-Haj, Sheikh of Qaris in Qalamoun, Koura and Batroun, appreciated the society’s move in supporting Quranic activities in Lebanon and holding Quranic sessions in universities. The Quran memorization contest has been organized for those aged 16 to 35.

Those residing in Lebanon and having the certificates to recite Quran in Hafs from Asim recitation style are qualified to attend the competition. A group of Lebanese Quran experts, including Mahmoud Al-Akawi, Bilal Baroudi, Mohammad Al-Ghazawi and Ziad Al-Haj, supervise the competition. Registration for the competition started on September 15 and continues until September 19.