https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/3551640.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-17 16:18:142020-09-17 16:19:43Israel-firsters betray their own people for votes, Zarif says
Israel-firsters betray their own people for votes, Zarif says
SHAFAQNA- MNA: In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif named US President as an ‘Israel-firster’ who has betrayed Americans just for votes.
“Latest admissions by @realDonaldTrump:
-Where his family’s loyalty really rests
-Why SEVEN TRILLION hard-earned US taxpayer dollars & so many American lives have been sacrificed.”
“#IsraelFirsters have not just ruined our region—they’ve betrayed their own people, just for votes,” he added.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!