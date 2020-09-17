Israel-firsters betray their own people for votes, Zarif says

SHAFAQNA- MNA: In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif named US President as an ‘Israel-firster’ who has betrayed Americans just for votes.

“Latest admissions by @realDonaldTrump:

-Where his family’s loyalty really rests

-Why SEVEN TRILLION hard-earned US taxpayer dollars & so many American lives have been sacrificed.”

“#IsraelFirsters have not just ruined our region—they’ve betrayed their own people, just for votes,” he added.