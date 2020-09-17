Date :Thursday, September 17th, 2020 | Time : 16:31 |ID: 170456 | Print

People of Tehran Condemn UAE-Bahrain-Israel Deal

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- MNA: People of Tehran took to the streets of the capital on Thursday to condemn the disgraceful move by the UAE and Bahrain in the normalization of relations with the Israel.

The gathering was held at Palestine Square, downtown Tehran, by people from different walks of life, including university students, in support of the Palestinian cause against the oppressions of the Zionist regime.

Participants expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, holding up placards and shouting slogans “Israeli regime, source of all corruptions”, “The Zionist, Saudi and US regimes will be destroyed by the grace of God” and “Non-existence will be the fate of the Israeli regime.”

On September 11, Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime’s relative isolation in West Asia

It came roughly a month after a similar announcement by Trump on a deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Zionist regime to forge formal ties.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the deal as another “stab in the back” by an Arab state.

Iran has strongly condemned the normalization agreements, saying such moves have sacrificed the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election.

You might also like
Bahrain's sanctions against Shia community continues
Scholars urged Bahrainis to gather in mosques before Sheikh Isa Qassem trial
UN urges Bahrain to unconditionally release Nabeel Rajab
The Rise in Religious Hostility in Bahrain The campaign of inciting sectarian hatred against Shias continues
Activists mark uprising anniversary by protesting outside Bahraini embassies in Washington, London
World reacts as Bahrain upholds life sentence against Shia cleric
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *