Karbala opened its doors to pilgrims; Details of the integrated security plan to ensure Arbaeen security+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- As soon as it has been announced that the doors of Karbala were opened to welcome the mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S), the security commanders carried out their latest measures and efforts for the integrated special plan to ensure the security of the Arbaeen pilgrimage with the support of the popular mobilization forces (Hashd al- Sha’bi), and the popular mobilization has invited thousands of volunteers to participate in this project.

The project will start from the beginning of the Month of Safar and end on the 21st of this month, and according to it, as soon as the month of Safar arrives, additional forces will enter Karbala and the province will be divided into four axes: north, south, west and east, with the aim of flexible and easy implementation of this plan.

“Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Hashimi,” the commander of Karbala operations, said last night at a security conference held at the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S): The plan was drafted by security commanders at the Karbala Operations Command, the Army Police and Air Force Command, as well as the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al- Sha’bi).

Al-Hashimi called on the army chief of staff to install a floating bridge in the city of al-Musayyib to facilitate the passage of pilgrims to Karbala and facilitate the movement of sections on the concrete bridge.

On the other hand, “Abdul Amir Yarullah”, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, emphasized that all security, medical and engineering needs will be met for the success of this project.

Yarullah praised the great and influential role of Hadhd al- Sha’bi through cooperation in all areas to ensure the security of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Al-Abbas Combat Brigade (forces of the 26th Division of the Popular Mobilization Division) also announced the call for 5,000 volunteers to participate in the Arbaeen project, and announced that they would be stationed in the Karbala axis to inspect the pilgrims at the entrances.

According to the report, the popular mobilization will also disinfect the pilgrims’ routes to reduce the incidence of the Coronavirus.

Followings are the photos of the preparation of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) for holding Arbaeen ceremony:

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English