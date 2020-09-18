Ilhan Omar: Trump is a racist tyrant

SHAFAQNA-Muslim US congresswoman Ilhan Omar said President Donald Trump is a racist tyrant but America is strong enough to survive his presidency.

“I happen to embody multiple marginal identities. I’m a woman, I’m black, I’m a refugee, an immigrant, a Muslim and I wear a hijab. And all of those are identities that have been vilified by the right… and weaponised by Donald Trump,” she told The Independent.

“For me, that understanding allows me to be resolved in the ways in which I unapologetically show up, advocate for policies that make our country a more equitable society.”

“America… for so many people living abroad, including myself when I lived in a refugee camp, is a place where people do get an opportunity to fulfil their promise.

“And the idea that the United States has been seen as a place of refuge, is now being led by a xenophobic, racist tyrant, who doesn’t understand anything that is fundamental to the American identity – that’s a shock to many people.”