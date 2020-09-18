https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/732067-guterres.jpg 683 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-18 07:11:202020-09-18 07:11:20UN chief: Pandemic is 'out of control'
UN chief: Pandemic is ‘out of control’
SHAFAQNA-The United Nations chief said the coronavirus pandemic remains “out of control”
Antonio Guterres told a news conference Wednesday that the coronavirus “is the number one global security threat in our world today,” posing a crisis that is “unlike any in our lifetimes.”
The secretary-general urged the international community to come together to defeat the virus, stressing that a vaccine alone can’t solve the crisis.
But he stressed that a vaccine “must be seen as a global public good, because COVID-19 respects no borders” and it must be “affordable and available to all – a people’s vaccine” , AP reported.
