UN chief: Pandemic is ‘out of control’

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations chief said the coronavirus pandemic remains “out of control”

Antonio Guterres told a news conference Wednesday that the coronavirus “is the number one global security threat in our world today,” posing a crisis that is “unlike any in our lifetimes.”

The secretary-general urged the international community to come together to defeat the virus, stressing that a vaccine alone can’t solve the crisis.

But he stressed that a vaccine “must be seen as a global public good, because COVID-19 respects no borders” and it must be “affordable and available to all – a people’s vaccine” , AP reported.