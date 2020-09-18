Saudi Arabia on way to normalize ties with Israel, Mossad chief says

SHAFAQNA- Arabia could soon normalize its ties with Israel, the head of Israel’s spy agency Mossad said Saudi.

In an interview with Israeli Channel 12 aired late Wednesday, Yossi Cohen refused to either confirm or deny that he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying only with a smile: “I prefer not to comment.”

Cohen, who is close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is reported to be Israel’s secret envoy to the Gulf states

He was one of the few Israeli officials who accompanied Netanyahu to the signing ceremony of recent agreements to normalize relations with the UAE and Bahrain on Tuesday at the White House.

He asserted that concerns in the region on Iran’s aspirations played a major role in the Gulf states’ break from decades of Arab countries’ non-recognition of Israel so long as Tel Aviv’s dispute with the Palestinians remained unresolved.

The agreements Israel signed separately with Bahrain and the UAE were a “strategic change in the war against Iran,” he added.