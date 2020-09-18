Discovery of a 120,000-year-old human footprint in Saudi Arabia +Photo

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Cultural Heritage Organization has announced the discovery of traces of human, elephant and predatory animals footprints dating back 120,000 years.

According to Shafaqna translation service quoting Arabic 21, Jasser al-Harbash, the organization’s chief executive said :”A joint Saudi-international team has identified the traces around the old lake in the Tabuk area.”

During the press conference al-Harbash stated: “Based on archaeological findings, the footprints of seven humans, the hoofs of camels, elephants, cattle and animals of the genus of goats and cattle have been discovered, in addition to about 233 fossils representing the remains of the bones of elephants and Arabian oryx.”

According to al-Harbash, the next step would be the adaptation of these the ancient sites and opening them to accommodate visitors. This steps is, of course, in addition to setting up specialized antiquities exhibitions inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy that the Cultural Heritage Organization is affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Culture and has started operating last February.

Persian version

Arabic version