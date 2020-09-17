Date :Friday, September 18th, 2020 | Time : 00:10 |ID: 170515 | Print

Jordanian PM: If Israeli unilateral actions continue, peace will not be achieved

SHAFQANAThe Prime Minister of Jordan stressed that a fair and comprehensive peace will not be possible if the Zionist regime unilateral actions continue.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz today (Thursday) about the Palestinian issue, noted that his country is firm in its position on this issue and will not change it.

The Jordanian Prime Minister also stated: “If Israel continues its unilateral actions that undermine and destroy the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their national territory with the capital Jerusalem, we will not achieve a just and comprehensive peace.” .

Al-Razzaz said that King Abdullah II of Jordan has always stressed in all Arab and international circles that a comprehensive and just peace can only be achieved through the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, adding that his country remains committed to a just and comprehensive peace for the whole region, however, that the conditions are clear and they will not give up in any way.
The Jordanian Prime Minister also noted that his country always strives for the unity of the Arab world countries in relation to all regional and foreign challenges, both in its relations with the countries bordering the Persian Gulf and with Iraq and Egypt.

