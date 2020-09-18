Date :Friday, September 18th, 2020 | Time : 22:47 |ID: 170528 | Print

Iraqi Foreign Minister meets High Representative of EU foreign policy

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Mr. Fuad Hussein called on the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee to remove the country from the list of high-risk countries for financial support for terrorism and money laundering.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, referring to Fouad Hussein’s meeting with High Representative Josep Borrell in Brussels.

During the meeting, Hussein praised the European Union and its position in support of Iraq.

Emphasizing Iraq’s adherence to the principle of respect for the sovereignty of countries, and non-interference in their internal affairs, he expressed his complete opposition to turning Iraq into a battleground between rival and local parties for aggression against other countries, and stressed the need to support Iraq’s efforts for stability and agreement in the region and the world.

They discussed about the removal of Iraq from the European Parliament’s list of high-risk countries for money laundering and support for terrorism.

This text is originally published by Nina and translated by Shafaqna English.

