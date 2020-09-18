Date :Friday, September 18th, 2020 | Time : 09:23 |ID: 170535 | Print

Zarif congratulates all Jews on New Year

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister in a message offered his congratulations on the  Jewish New Year.

“On the occasion of the New Year, I wish Iranian—and indeed all—Jews happiness, and most of all, good health,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

“The children of Adam (AS), Abraham (AS), and Moses (AS) are siblings who deserve to live in a real democratic peace—not business deal. Our proposal has been #Referendum. L’Shana Tova!,” he added.

Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning the ‘beginning [of] the year’ is the Jewish New Year. The biblical name for this holiday is Yom Teruah, literally ‘day [of] shouting or blasting’.

Thousands of Jews live in Iran, mostly in Tehran, but also in Isfahan and Shiraz, major cities south of the capital.

Iran’s Jewish community is one of the three officially recognized religious minorities and has a lawmaker in the parliament. Armenian Christians have two MPs, while Assyrian-Chaldeans and Zoroastrians have one each.

You might also like
Israel's Prime Minister encountered Palestinian angry protesters for his 'provocative' visit to al-Khalil
Iran, France FMs hold 2nd meeting in NY
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russia, Sergey Lavrov,Iran Zarif visits Russia next Mon. for talks on JCPOA
Borrell Fontelles: European Union must preserve JCPOA
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, Yemen Zarif: Saudi $100s bln arms purchases failed to intercept drone attacks from Yemen
IORA started its third meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *