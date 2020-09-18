Date :Friday, September 18th, 2020 | Time : 09:32 |ID: 170548 | Print

What is the ruling if a child stands in a row of congregational prayer? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about a child standing in a row of congregational prayer.

Question: Can a child standing in a row of congregational prayer prevent row connection of the congregation (Jama’ah)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Does not prevent row connection, unless it is known that the child’s Salaat is invalidated, and the distance is more than a long step and the connection with others is not maintained.

Source: leader.ir

