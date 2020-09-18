https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-18 09:32:082020-09-18 09:32:08What is the ruling if a child stands in a row of congregational prayer? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling if a child stands in a row of congregational prayer? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about a child standing in a row of congregational prayer.
Question: Can a child standing in a row of congregational prayer prevent row connection of the congregation (Jama’ah)?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Does not prevent row connection, unless it is known that the child’s Salaat is invalidated, and the distance is more than a long step and the connection with others is not maintained.
Source: leader.ir
