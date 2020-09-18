Can greed destroy religion?

SHAFAQNA – If there is no contentment, greed appears and destroys religion. The root of greed is also in the love of the world. If the love of the materials has taken root and penetrates in the heart, it causes greed. This love is exactly opposite the love of God. The one, who seeks infinity, chooses infinity, will be satisfied, but when chooses the finite element, will be miserable. It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The love of the world leads to greed [1]. And this sense of wanting more destroys the belief. The love of the world leads to wanting more in materialistic and worldly affairs. Inside of such a person becomes hell. Therefore, such a person all the time says: Is there any more? Meaning will not be satisfied nor will calm down [2].

