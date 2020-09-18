Zarif advises Pompeo to read UNSC Resolution 2231

“Bolton—who convinced the boss to order you to “CEASE US participation”—did,” he added.

“In his words: Process is not “simple”, automatic or snappy. But intentionally “complex & lengthy”. US is 𝙉𝙊𝙏 a participant.” he noted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Washington delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran to bring back sanctions in 30 days.

Referring to the process of restoration of sanctions against Iran, he added that “we are confident that the trigger mechanism will be implemented against Iran.”

This is while, France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) announced in a statement that they will not support the US in snapback invocation against Iran which is incompatible with the current efforts to support Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US administration failed to invoke snapback clause of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) thanks to consensus of the UN Security Council member states terming the US bid as null and void.

Rouhani said next Saturday and Sunday will be days of victory for Iranians and humiliating defeat for the US administration is on the way.