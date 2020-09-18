Date :Friday, September 18th, 2020 | Time : 17:36 |ID: 170604 | Print

At least 20 Afghan armies killed in Taliban attacks

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency:At least 20 security forces were killed and 15 others were wounded in Taliban attacks in the Nangarhar province, local officials said on Thursday.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar Governor, said at least 20 security forces had been killed and 15 others are wounded in Taliban attacks in the province, AVA Press reported.

Taliban insurgents attacked security checkpoints in Hesarak, Sherzad, and Khogyani districts of Eastern Nangarhar province Wednesday night, Khogyani told the press.

Meanwhile, at least 29 Taliban insurgents including a commander were killed and 20 others wounded in the counter-attacks, according to Khogyani.

The attacks came as representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar are negotiating for peace in the country.

