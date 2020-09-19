Muslim woman files federal lawsuit against Los Angeles Police Department over forcibly removing her hijab

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles Police Department over forcibly removing her hijab.

Nusaiba Mubarak, now 26, has said that her civil and religious rights were violated when Los Angeles police officers pulled her from a Police Commission meeting and forcibly removed her religious head covering last year.

Mubarak said during an online news conference that she was standing in line at the meeting, waiting to comment on a deadly LAPD shooting the year prior, when she was “aggressively manhandled by three police officers nearly twice my size, who without any warning grabbed me and pushed me to the wall, handcuffed me, and shoved me into another room where I was stripped of my hijab and humiliated.”

Mubarak, represented by attorneys from the Council on American-Islamic Relations chapter of Los Angeles, said police initially rushed into the area where she was lined up after another protester had gone over his allotted time to speak, but that there was no cause or reason given for her own detention and no justification for the removal of her hijab in the presence of male officers, Los Angeles Times reported.

Mubarak immediately informed the officer that her headscarf was worn for religious purposes and that it should not be removed in the presence of males and requested her hijab be replaced. The female officer dismissively replied, “Oh, just wait a minute,” while she continued to fill out paperwork for several additional minutes. During this time, Mubarak remained handcuffed, exposed, and humiliated.”, RADIO.COM News.

She was released without charge. The episode left her “shocked and quite terrified,” she said.