Turkey’s first lady among top 10 influential Muslims

SHAFAQNA-The Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) has nominated Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdoğan for the 10 leading Muslim figures across the world for their services in different fields.

The list also includes former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Muhammad, the head of Bahrain’s Council of Women Shaikha Noora Al Khalifa, Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa of Saudi Arabia, U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, U.K. House of Lords member Lord Nazir Ahmed and Ibrahim Bin Salah Al-Naumi, the undersecretary of higher education and chairman of the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue in Qatar.

INSPAD’s President Muhammad Tahir Tabassum told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Emine Erdoğan was chosen for her tremendous services in the fields of social development with a focus on women’s empowerment, the environment, culture, arts and social awareness, DailySabah reported.