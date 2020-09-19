London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled

SHAFAQNA- London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said .

“I can tell you that there will not be a fireworks New Year’s Eve this year like in previous years,” Khan said on LBC Radio.

“We simply cannot afford to have the number of people congregate on New Year’s Eve. What we are working on is to do something that people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV,” Khan said.

“As soon as we manage to bottom that out [finalize the details] I’ll be letting Londoners and people across the country know,” he said.