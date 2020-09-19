Date :Saturday, September 19th, 2020 | Time : 08:34 |ID: 170629 | Print

UN approves resolution to probe human rights violations in Belarus

SHAFAQNA-The Human Rights Council on Friday passed a resolution to probe rights violations in Belarus.

Reports of detentions followed a contested presidential election that resulted in the reelection of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The UN Human Rights Council voted 23-2 with 22 abstentions on the resolution, submitted by the European Union, which calls on the UN’s human rights chief to look into the situation in the country and report back by year-end, euronews reported.

