Michel Aoun: Lebanon is at a crucial dilemma

SHAFQANA- The Lebanese president has said that the country is at a decisive dilemma and desperately needs more support from the international community.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed in a video conference on “Sustainable Development” that the country desperately needs more support from the international community to overcome the crisis.

He stressed: “This conference is the first session of the work plan in the next ten years to achieve 17 goals of sustainable development by the beginning of 2030, and Lebanon wil be committed to work to achieve these goals despite the difficult conditions it is going through.”

“Our world today is facing great challenges directly in all countries, and Lebanon has contributed to many of these challenges and has been exposed to successive earthquakes, from the Syrian refugee migration crisis of ten years to the acute economic and financial crisis that results from decades of corruption and mismanagement,” Michel Aoun believes.

The Lebanese president added: “In the battle against Covid-19 disease, Lebanon was surprised by the explosion of the port of Beirut, which targeted the heart of the capital, and left many victims and a lot of material damage and terrible negative effects that never caused a recession in economic activity, but it will increase the average poverty in the country.”

He thanked friendly and neighboring countries and international organizations for providing humanitarian and immediate assistance to Lebanon.

Michel Aoun said: “All the great challenges we face have influenced the way of determining the country’s priorities.”

On the Lebanese issue, he said: “Urgent action must be taken first to resolve urgent crises, and this is in the core framework that the United Nations has implemented in delivering humanitarian aid to the most affected groups. Secondly, 200,000 housing units which have been destroyed by the explosion and displaced 300,000 citizens, must be rebuilt.

The third step that the Lebanese president must take is to rebuild the port of Beirut, which is the lifeblood of the country’s economy, and to repair all the serious damages that have been done to the various sectors of health, education, food, construction and tourism.

“Lebanon is at a decisive dilemma one of which is to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and the other is the economic, financial and social crises, which need more support from the international community and international organizations to help the country to overcome this emergency situation,” Aoun said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English