Date :Saturday, September 19th, 2020

Video: Sectarianism in Pakistan and beyound

SHAFAQNA- Massoud Shadjareh of IHRC raises his concern over sectarianism.

this week, Massoud is discussing the most recent flare-up of sectarianism in Pakistan.

