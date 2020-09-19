What is the ruling on performing Wudhu with long nails? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Wudhu with long nails.

Question: Is there any problem with performing Wudhu and Salaat with long nails?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If nails are longer than usual, under the areas that are longer than usual and are considered as the outward appearance, at the time of performing Wudhu and Qosl, the dirt under them must be removed, and water reaches them. And also for performing Sijdah, according to Wajib precaution, the tip of the big toe must be placed on the ground.

