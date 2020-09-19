Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs meets with Iraqi Ambassador on Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFQANA- Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta met with Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri at the Iraqi Embassy.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed religious travel to Iraq this year, given its importance to Muslims around the world.

The Iraqi ambassador emphasized in this meeting: the Iraqi government is considering the issue of Arbaeen pilgrimage and the possibilities related to it. He said that if instructions are issued in this regard, there is readiness for the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

On the other hand, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said: “The Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Health of Pakistan are working with the Pakistan Crisis Group to prepare a special program to organize religious trips and send a medical team of the Ministry of Health to follow up on the pilgrims’ affairs. He also due to the health conditions, for the success of the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year; came up with the idea of ​​reducing the number of Pakistani pilgrims for this year.”

The Iraqi ambassador to Pakistan expressed his full support for these measures, in accordance with the decisions made on the Corona pandemic in order to protect the health of all.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English