The book “Arbaeen Pilgrimage” will be released at the Islamic Center of Hamburg

SHAFAQNA- The book “Arbaeen Pilgrimage” is written by Peter Schütt. He is a German Muslim who has recently converted to Islam. His new book is going to be released at the Library of the Islamic Center of Hamburg, Germany. This has been made possible by the efforts of the German Islamic Academy.

This book is the latest book that is published by the Islamic Center of Hamburg. It is written by Peter Schütt, a German author who has converted to Shia Islam in 1990.

The book release ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 5 to 7 pm local time. This event will take place at the Islamic Center of Hamburg. There will be a scientific conference held on the subject of “The place and importance of pilgrimage in religions” to accompany this ceremony.

The author of the book will give a speech at the event. His lecture will cover subjects such as “The Experience of Pilgrimage from a Jewish Perspective” by Michael Nussen, Editor in chief of the Attributes Jewish Journal and “Pilgrimage from a Christian Perspective” by Professor Helga Coleman, Professor of Protestant Theology at University of Paderborn, Germany.

Imam Abu Ahmad Yaghoubi, the director of the Institute for Specialized Consulting in Islamic Studies, will also speak at the book release event. He will lecture on “Pilgrimage from the Perspective of Islamic Mysticism”. Mohammad Hadi Mofateh, will also lecture at this event. He is a professor at Qom University. In his speech he will be focusing on “Pilgrimage from the Perspective of the Quran.”

About the author: Peter Schütt is a German writer, philosopher, poet, reporter, and politician. He was born in 1939 in Hemoor, Germany. He was in his early life a communist, but converted to Islam in 1990 and accepted the Shia School of thought.

He married an Iranian woman in 1987. He converted to Shia Islam in 1990 and went on Hajj in 1996. In an article in the German newspaper Die Welt published on September 10, Schütt explains the reason for his conversion to Islam.

