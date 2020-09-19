Tehran-Istanbul flights to be resumed

SHAFAQNA-MNA: Tehran-Istanbul flights will be resumed on Tue. Sept. 22.

According to an informed source, suitable ways have been provided in this respect for launching Tehran-Istanbul flights at 16:15, local time, on Tue. which falls on the first day of the current Iranian month of Mehr (Sept. 22).

Based on the previous announcement of Mahan Airlines, all passengers should provide a negative result of the PCR coronavirus (COVID-19) test, the result of which should be issued by a maximum of 72 hours before the flights.

It should be noted that four PCR laboratories in Tehran and five laboratories in the cities of Qom, Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz and Mashhad are the accredited labs approved by the Airline.

The Airline further noted that resumption of flight en route Tehran-Istanbul will be made by fully observing health protocols and guidelines.