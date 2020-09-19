Iraq seeks to enforce rule of law, Barham Salih says

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih said that he seeks to enforce the rule of law at the highest level of government.

“The reform process requires the provision of a favorable political climate by holding early elections away from the monopoly of weapons and manipulation so that the people can decide their own future,” Barham Salih told a conference organized by the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement on violence against women, aa reported.

“We have many challenges ahead and there is no space for a retreat in holding the corrupt and those who obstruct efforts aimed at rebuilding a country capable of serving the citizens,” Saleh said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, for his part, called on the country’s presidency and parliament to “finish the election law”.