Trump awards top US honor to Kuwait emir
SHAFAQNA-President Donald Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
Al-Sabah’s eldest son received the honor in his father’s stead during a private ceremony as the Kuwaiti leader is currently ill and in the US receiving treatment.
The White House said the emir “has been a truly unwavering friend and partner to the United States,” pointing to Kuwait’s support in a series of US military campaigns in the region, according to AA.
The White House described the award given to the Kuwaiti emir on Friday as a rare, prestigious decoration that can only be bestowed by the president, typically to foreign heads of state or government, Reuters told.
