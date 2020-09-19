UN calls on Turkey to investigate possible war crimes in north Syria

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has urged Turkey to investigate possible war crimes and other rights violations in the area of northern Syria it controls.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said violence and criminality was rife in those areas of Syria,Aljazeera reported.

In a statement on Friday, Bachelet’s UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said it had noted an “alarming pattern in recent months of grave violations”, having documented increased killings, kidnappings, unlawful transfers of people, and seizures of land and properties and forcible evictions without any apparent military necessity.